Hillyer, Claire A. (nee Stewart), - 84, of Northfield, died Wednesday, January 2nd, 2019. She loved her garden, feeding the birds, watching them in their birdbath, winter and summer. Claire is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Nicholas; Her sister-in-law Priscilla Hillyer, sisters Phoebe Gaylard and Sally Stewart, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; she loved them all. A memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 11 AM, in Christ Episcopal Church Somers Point, NJ; interment of ashes to follow in the Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Christ Church Altar Guild, 157 Shore Rd., Somers Point, NJ 08244. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
