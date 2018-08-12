Hiltner, Deborah Ann, - It is with great sadness we write of the loss of our most beloved Deborah Anne Hiltner (née Keelan). The BEST wife, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, and friend to us all. Debbie fought a war with cancer for 26 years. She won many battles throughout that time and for that we are so thankful. This last battle was too much and she went home to the Lord on August 9, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. Debbie was born January 21, 1952 in New York City to the late Dolores and George Keelan. The family eventually settling in Margate, NJ, Debbie attended Holy Spirit High School, then went on to Immaculata College. Afterwards she began to raise her children and instill in them her love of the beach! Debbie was the oldest of 5, a role that she cherished as evident by the many gatherings at her home especially Jim and Deb's annual Thanksgiving dinner. Debbie loved her life: she loved the beach, she loved entertaining in her "Star Light" garden, she loved to travel, and enjoyed her red wine & goldfish. She had a knack for throwing the best parties (even lifeguard parties) and made every holiday better than the last one. But more than anything, she loved being Mom Mom to her "Angels"- Ryan, Madelyn, Liam, Maeve, Peyton, Jack, Quinn, Mikayla and Maya. Debbie is survived by her devoted husband, James Hiltner. Her adoring children, Gretchen and Matt Reed, Colleen and Chris Kennedy, John and Shaune Slattery. Her loving sisters and brother, Pamela Keelan, Priscilla Bishop, Brenda Sharp (Buddy) and Vincent Keelan (Beth). She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Christopher Bishop. Debbie loved her nieces and nephews very much as well. Debbie is also survived by step-children, James Hiltner, Jr. and his daughter Myla, Brian & Dana Hiltner and their son Brayden, and Kaitlyn Hiltner. Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing at Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church, Margate, on Tuesday, August 14th from 9:30 to 11:00 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow. Burial will follow at Laurel Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Debbie's name to MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper, C/O Cooper Foundation, 3 Cooper Plaza, Suite 500, Camden, NJ 08103. Arrangements by the George H Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
