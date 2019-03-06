Hilton, Norman L., - 92, of Northfield, passed away on March 3, 2019. He was born in Atlantic City, N.J. and was a lifelong area resident. Norman served in the United States Navy during World War II as a Signalman and Boatswain's Mate on the USS Carpellotti, enlisting immediately after his seventeenth birthday. When he returned from the war, he graduated from Pleasantville High School, attended Temple University, and married the love of his life, Virginia Waters, also of Atlantic City. He worked as a mechanical contractor for his entire career, first at Harry E. Waters Plumbing and later at John H. Moore & Son. After retirement, Norman worked as a construction consultant for Tesseract Education and later formed Norman Hilton Construction Consulting where he consulted on numerous projects for George Thomas & Sons Roofing. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America, both as a member of the National Board and as President of the Atlantic Area Council, and his commitment earned him the Silver Beaver award. Additionally, Norman served on the Atlantic City Medical Center Board of Trustees and was a member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Atlantic City, where he was a member of the church council and served as a Sunday school teacher. Norm loved his family, enjoyed connecting with his Navy buddies who served with him on the USS Carpellotti, and took great pride in cooking for his many friends, especially those in the "Lucy Group". Norman's love of French cuisine and culinary skills were legendary and culminated in his membership in the Atlantic City Bailliage of the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs. He also was an accomplished painter, specializing in water color and pencil. His favorite subjects included both scenes of places traveled across the globe and portraits of family and friends. One of Norman's portraits was recently selected as the March calendar photo for the Brandywine Estates 2019 calendar. Norman was predeceased by his wife of 66 years Virginia "Ginny" (née Waters). He is survived by daughters Cathy (Bill), Nancy, Jessica (George), and son Brian (June) as well as his grandchildren, who knew him as "The Grandfather"; Jeremy (Sara) and Amanda Whitbred, and Julia, George, and Kathryn Swatek. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by a brief service at Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Avenue, Northfield, NJ (609-646-3400). Burial will follow immediately after the service at the Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery. For directions or condolences, please visitjeffriesandkeates@lifecelbrations.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boy Scouts of America (https://donations.scouting.org) or the AtlantiCare Foundation (https://www.atlanticare.org/ways-to-give/atlanticare-foundation/make-a-gift). Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
