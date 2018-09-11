Hiltwine, Virginia "Ginny", - 63, of Hammonton , passed away Sunday, September 9, 2018. Ginny was born in Phila. and a Hammonton resident her entire life. Ginny was a 1973 graduate of St. Joseph High School and received her Bachelor's degree from Glassboro State College. She was a former teacher at Winslow Twp. School and currently a first grade teacher at Hammonton Early Childhood Education for over 15 years. Ginny was a member of the Hammonton School Board 1999- 2001, a member of Hammonton Hawks and Hammonton Little League Auxiliary. Ginny was the recipient of Teacher of the Year in 2017. She is predeceased by her parents Anthony and Marion (Penza) Coia. She is survived by her husband Joseph, her sons Tim (Cassie), Joseph (Jamie) and James. Sister of Georgianna Gazzara (Matt), Karen Combs (Colburn) and Anthony E. Coia (Terri). Loving grandmother of Joseph III, Wesley and Bryce. Ginny was a loving, caring and generous person who always put others before herself and held a special place for her ECEC family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday evening, September 12, 2018 from 6:00-9:00pm at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. 3rd Street, Hammonton. Another viewing on Thursday morning 9:30-10:30am at St Mary of Mt. Carmel ParishSt. Joseph Church, 3rd & French Streets, Hammonton. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ginny's name to Hammonton Cancer Foundation PO Box 1066 Hammonton, NJ 08037, Hammonton Education Foundation PO Box 552 Hammonton, NJ 08037, Hammonton Hawks Football PO Box 782 Hammonton, NJ 08037. Please share condolences at:(marinellafuneralhome.com)
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.