Hines, Albert D., Sr., - 73, of Collings Lakes, departed this life on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Services will be held 12 pm Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Bethel Holy Temple COGIC, 533 8th Street, Newtonville. Viewing hours: 10am - 12pm. Burial in Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Newtonville. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.covingtonfh.com.

