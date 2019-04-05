Hines, Dolores, - 88, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on April 1, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her children, son James Esco (Vicky), daughter Lisa Love (Ed). Final disposition will be at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, Valley Forge, PA. All services were private. Professional Services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, 414 South Main Street Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609)383-9994.
