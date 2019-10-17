Hines, Dorothy, - 87, of Newark, Dorothy was born March 13, 1932 and passed away on October 13, 2019. All services will be held at Perry Funeral Home, 34 Mercer Street, Newark, NJ 07103. Viewing will be held from 10-11 AM followed by the funeral at 11 AM. Interment will take place at Fairmount Crematory of Newark, NJ.

