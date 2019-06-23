Hines, Kathryn Elizabeth, - 85, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully at Shore Memorial Hospital on June 20, 2019. Betty was predeceased by her parents Kathryn Elizabeth Hines and Walter Joseph Hines. Betty is survived by her sister Patricia Trimble of Turnersville NJ, her nieces Lynne Pagano (Jeffrey), Elizabeth Holland (Edward), Anne Trimble and her nephew John Trimble Jr (Cathy). She is also survived by 9 grand nieces and nephews. A service will be held on Sunday June 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road Northfield NJ 08225. Friends may call from 12:30 pm until the time of the service Sunday. Arrangements by and condolences at www.Adams-Perfect.com.
Most Popular
-
Mark Wahlberg to host fitness class at Ocean Casino Resort Saturday
-
Attorney wants police to reveal how they found child porn on principal's laptop
-
Fire breaks out in storage facility in Sea Isle City
-
Prescription fraud case defendants to appear in U.S. District Court
-
When Longport was longer: The storms that ate 10 blocks of Absecon Island
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
The Press of Atlantic City is covering graduations throughout the season. Check out our galleries so far for this year.
promotion
The Press of Atlantic City is covering proms throughout the season. Check out our galleries so far for this year.
promotion
‘My Happy Place’ is a Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
Latest Local Offers
FRESHCRETE MASONRY Driveway, sidewalks, footings, foundations, stucco, dryvit. Free est. (60…
J. Naia HVAC/R Heating & Air Conditioning 24 hour EMERGENCY SERVICE! Design. Build. Serv…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.