Hingos (NEE VINCIQUARRA), Nan J., - 79, of Barnegat, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 5th at home in the presence of family. She was born in Dover, N.J., residing in Toms River prior to moving to Barnegat. Besides spending time with family, Nan loved sailing, surf fishing and was an avid shuffleboard player. Nan was predeceased by her beloved parents, Robert and Ida Mae D. Jayne. She is survived by her husband Jon, her children Anthony Vinciquarra and his wife Lisa-Jane, Richard Vinciquarra, Darlene Garris and her husband John, along with her stepsons Jason Hingos and his wife Jill, Michael Hingos and his wife Lori. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren Nyle, Mitchell, Kevin, Jared, Eric, Cady, Rachael, Danielle, Brianna, Raina, and River. She was joyfully anticipating the birth of her first great-grandchild Kehlani Jade. A private celebration of Nan's life will be held at a future date. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.