Hink, Elizabeth E. 'Bette', - 94, of Ocean City, NJ, Passed away peacefully in her 94th year on November 23. Born in Philadelphia on March 29, 1925. Bette was a long time resident of Cheltenham, PA, a member of St. Joseph's parish. She summered in Ocean City beginning in 1949,and resided there year around since 1973. She was a long time volunteer for "First Night" and the Historical Museum. Bette was a familiar face on the Boardwalk each summer at the 12th Street Beach Tag booth, her favorite among her many jobs locally. She was predeceased by her husband, Vincent Hink,of 64 years. She is survived by her three children, Vincent, Jr., (Ann Pfister), John, Gary (Donna Scioli), her daughter in law Doris Joyner Hink, and her three grand-children Gary, Jr (Kathleen Homan), Brian(Kris Sutfin) and Andrew. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday, November 25, 2018 at 10 O'clock At St. Frances Cabrini Church of St. Damien Parish, 2nd Street at Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 8:30am until time of Mass. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the Ocean City Historical Museum or the Ocean City Humane Society. Condolences may be left at wwwgodfreyfuneralhome.com
