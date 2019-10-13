Hires, Robert, - 88, of Beach Havens Gardens, passed on August 9th, 2019 from congestive heart failure at his home in Beach Haven Gardens, New Jersey. Born on December 6th, 1930 "Bob" was the third son of Paul Rodger Hires and Henrietta Bossert Hires. His oldest brother, Walter Hires, died from complications of injuries he received in World War II. The second Hires brother, Paul Hires died at three years old from an infection. Bob grew up in Haddonfield New Jersey, where for a time, his father owned a candy store. In 1948 he graduated from Haddonfield High School where he was a member of the Haddonfield High school football and swim teams and the manager of the track team. After graduating high school Bob went to college in Philadelphia at Drexel University. There he studied business and was in their very first computer science program. He graduated from Drexel in 1952 with a degree in business and computer science. An avid swimmer, Bob was a lifeguard in both Haddonfield and Beach Haven, New Jersey. It was while working as a lifeguard he met the woman who would later become his wife, Joanne Hetherington. They were married in 1954 and were married for 47 years until Joanne's passing in 2001. Also, in 1954 Bob was first employed at RCA in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. He worked there as a systems analyst and was later promoted to Director of Computer Services. It was in 1968 when Bob first became a volunteer member of Deer Park Fire Company in Cherry Hill. He was an active member for 51 years and fought many fires including the horrific Garden State Racetrack fire of 1977. Some years, as a member of Deer Park, Bob donned the familiar red and white costume and distribute candy canes as Santa Claus through the township at Christmas from a fire truck. Additionally, became a certified CPR instructor teaching many people how to save lives. Bob's involvement with the fire company continued after he retired from RCA. He became a paid fireman and then a Fire Commissioner for Cherry Hill. He served as commissioner for 25 years. A man of many interests and activities Bob was self-taught woodworker, plumber, and electrician whose projects included renovations and additions to two houses, and the restoration of several wooden boats. He was an avid skier and became a member of the National Ski Patrol. Additionally, he rode motorcycles and did most of his own auto repairs including the restoration of a classic 1950 Willies Jeep. Bob became a certified scuba diver and often worked on dive boats in both New Jersey and in Florida. His interest in sailboats found him spending his summers racing Hobie Cats as the crew with Sandy Wilkie winning numerous awards. After his retirement, Bob split his time between Long Beach Island, New Jersey and Marathon, Florida. While remaining a member of Deer Park he became a member of the Beach Haven Volunteer Fire Company and later became part of their Fire Police. He often worked the gate at the annual Clam Chowder festival. While living on Long Beach island Bob became a member of the Spray Beach Yacht Club and could be found most mornings having coffee, discussing events of the day, and regaling fellow members with his seemingly endless knowledge of New Jersey history. When the weather turned cold and the bay froze Bob would drive down to Marathon Key in Florida where he had bought a condo with his wife Joanne. There he was an enthusiastic volunteer at many community events. Additionally, he joined the Coast Guard Auxiliary and became a member of the Marathon Volunteer Fire Company Fire Police. Bob is survived by his two sons, Robert Paul and Bryan Dean, and his friend Joanne Ditmar and her daughter Allison. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at the Spray Beach Yacht Club at 23rd Street in Spray Beach, New Jersey on October 19th, 2019 starting at noon. All interested parties are invited to join us in celebrating Bob's life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to The Beach Haven Volunteer Fire Company 100 South Bay Avenue Beach Haven, NJ 08008
