Hirsch, Edward J., - 85, of North Wildwood, NJ, owner of Edward Hirsch Roofing and Siding, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Joseph and Ruth Thompson Hirsch, he moved here 45 years ago from Philadelphia. He was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Church and the Loyal Order of Moose Wildwood Lodge 585. He was a NASCAR fan and was a boxer in his younger years. He enjoyed traveling especially his trips to Florida. Mr. Hirsch is survived by his children, Donna Mangan; Victoria (John) Savage, MaryAnn (Gerald) Reilly, Jacqueline Hirsch, Susan (Edward) Blaney, Renee (William) Hagstotz, Raymond Hirsch, and Edward (Jennifer) Hirsch, Jr.; his 21 grandchildren; and his 22 great grandchildren. On the same day, October 16 in 2012, he was preceded in death by his wife Mary. Viewing will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 9:00 am at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ with the Funeral Mass immediately following at 10:00 am. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Deborah Hospital Foundation, 212 Trenton Road, Browns Mills, NJ 08015 or Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls, Sister Joan M. Ames, IHM, Director of Advancement, 1000 West Lycoming Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
