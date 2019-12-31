Hirschfeld, Carol Lynn (nee Edelstein), - 81, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away suddenly on December 28, 2019. Carol loved the casino, and playing cards and Yahtzee. She also enjoyed traveling. She was predeceased by her son, Adam. She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Norman; her daughters, Cindy Jacobson (Steven) and Alisse Birks (David); her grandchildren, Steffanie Jacobson and Aden Birks; and her sister, Janet Weiner (Ed). A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 4:00pm at Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel, 116 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City. A visitation will be held from 3:00pm until the time of the service. Interment will be held privately. Contributions in Carol's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Hirschfeld as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries