Hirst, Gale Ruth, - passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, September 3, 2018. Gale was born at Cooper Hospital on July 15, 1953. She was a member of the National Honor Society in her junior and senior years at Triton High School, graduating in 1971. Gale later attended Sweet Briar College in Virginia where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Economics. Gale competed in many equestrian events on the East Coast. She owned Holly Oak Farm in Franklinville where she taught many children and adults. Gale often substituted at local schools, owned and flew her airplane, traveled, and kayaked with her beloved dog Ashley. She is survived by her loving mother Linda, brother Greg, sister Cheryl, nieces Christina and Michelle, and nephew Michael. There will be a visitation from 10am to 12 noon Monday, September 10 at Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. 3rd Street, Hammonton, NJ 08037 (609-561-1311). Funeral service 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment Batsto-Pleasant Mills Cemetery, Batsto
