Hitt, Arnold D., - 72, of Dennis Township, passed away August 13, 2018, at his home. He was born in Washington, D.C. to the late Arnold and Lucille Newton Hitt, Jr. He was predeceased by his wife Patricia of Atlantic City in 2008. Arnie attended Springbrook High School and the University of Maryland and then went on to the U.S. Marine Corps and served as a Captain in the Vietnam War. Arnie then went on to work as a criminal investigator for the IRS until his retirement. He was a member of the V.F.W. and loved to paint. Arnie was a wonderful father to Robert A. Hitt of Galloway, NJ, and Kimberly (Hitt) Maguire and her husband Chuck of Burlington, NJ; brother to William W. Hitt and Robert E. Hitt; Pop Pop to Jason, Samantha, Kristie, Kelly, Hayley, DJ, and Harley; and great Pop-Pop to Blake, Zachary, Austin, and Otis. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.Graveside services will be Saturday, August 18, 2018, at 1 p.m. at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, 127 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.