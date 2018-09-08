Hoechst, Christian J. Jr., - 77, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at home. He was born June 7, 1941 in Camden, NJ and lived in Lindenwold, NJ before moving to Little Egg Harbor 21 years ago. Christian served honorably in the US Navy from 1961 to 1965. He was employed by Budd Company as Superintendent of Maintenance. Mr. Hoechst was a member of American Legion, was a master wood worker and was NY Giants and Jeff Gordon fan. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and taking his dog Zachery for walks and loved to travel and spend winters in Florida. He is survived by his loving wife Kathleen Hoechst, sons Christian Hoechst III of Gloucester, NJ and Shawn Hoechst of Gloucester, NJ, daughter Lisa DiMatties of Little Egg Harbor, sisters Lillian Morley and Mayretta Schneider, grandchildren Stephanie Lee DiMatties and Robert DiMatties Jr., and great grandchildren Nicholas, Alec and Declan. He was predeceased by his brother Marty Hoechst. A Memorial Service will be held 4:00 pm on Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Maxwell Funeral Home, 160 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor, N.J. Calling hours will be Sunday, September 9 from 2-4 PM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Parkinson Foundation at www.parkinson.org
