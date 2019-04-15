Hofbeck, Paul Joseph, - 77, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away peacefully after a short illness with his wife by his side on Friday, March 29, 2019. Paul will be missed by his wife of 51 years, Dianna Hofbeck, his daughters, Jennifer Morrissey & Allison Anderson & 6 grandchildren, Grace, Paige, Clare, Gavin, Sloane, & Laine. Paul was the oldest son of Helen & Joseph Hofbeck & grew up in Bernardsville, NJ. He had one brother Thomas, who is deceased. Paul attended Seton Hall Prep & proceeded to Seton Hall University, in South Orange, NJ, where he majored in education, English literature & history. Paul was an Advanced Placement teacher of English, American literature, & Shakespeare at Southern Regional in Manahawkin New Jersey for 32 years. In addition to teaching, Paul coached the school's English Olympiad team to several regional & state championships. Paul was a beloved teacher who continued to maintain friendships with several students in to their adulthood. After meeting in Long beach Island, NJ, Paul & Dianna married on December 27, 1967 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Paul spent 40 years in his dream home in Absecon, where he was able to care for his 3 archers of land. Paul & Dianna moved to Boca Raton, FL, in 2012. Paul enjoyed spending time with his wife & family & epically loved spending time with his 6 grandchildren who knew him as "Poppi." Paul also enjoyed cheap coffee, but good beer, watching any sport on TV, but especially Seton Hall Basketball, attending Broadway plays and live music, collecting and carving south jersey decoys and shore birds, playing poker with his buddies, & riding on his tractor for hours (even when the grass didn't need it). Paul, we will carry your memory & smile in our hearts forever.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.