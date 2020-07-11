Hoffman, Elizabeth L. "Betty", - 73, of Buena, and formerly of Hammonton, NJ passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Jefferson Health System in Washington Twp. NJ. Betty was born in Cumberland County, PA. She retired from Fibertech as an Assembly Worker, worked for Trump Marina Hotel and Casino as a cashier, and the W.B. Kessler Memorial Clothing Company as a sewing machine operator and was a member of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America. Predeceased by her parents Harry J. Hoffman, Jr. and Elizabeth Hoffman, brothers Harry, Richard, Edward Hoffman and sisters Mary Scaffi and Becky Brown. She is survived by her siblings Larry and John Hoffman, Norine Granato, Anna Watson, Mildred Zelinsky, Eleanor DePolo, and Hilda Chapman. She will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday from 10:00am 12:00am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd Street Hammonton, NJ. Services will be held at 12:00m. Entombment will be in Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. To share condolences please visit www. Marinellafuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Hoffman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries