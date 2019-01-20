Hoffman, Erik C., - 29, of Galloway Twp., passed away at home on January 10, 2019. Growing up, Erik enjoyed wrestling, soccer, baseball and track. He attended Absegami High School and went on to be an excellent carpenter. Erik's passion was bodybuilding. During the summer, he enjoyed being at the beach. He, also, loved spending time with his dog, Rocky. Erik is survived by his parent, Carl S. and Eileen (Sipala) Hoffman; his aunts and uncles, Richard and Loretta Vogl, Paul and Jean Sipala, and Michael and Lisa (Sipala) Munshower; and his cousins, Scott, Craig, and Paul E. Sipala and Dylan Munshower. Erik will be missed by his family and many friends. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 24th from 5:00 to 8:00 PM and again on Friday, January 25th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a service following at 11:00 AM. It will all be held at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City. 609-965-0357. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hansen Foundation at hansenfoundationnj.org.
