Hoffman, Gerald, - 79, of Haleyville, NJ died Sunday, November 3, 2019, at home. Born in Bridgeton, NJ he was the son of the late Harry and Eleanor Wills Hoffman and the husband of the late Patricia Cramer Hoffman. Jerry grew up in Port Norris and resided in Haleyville most of his life. Jerry proudly served his country in the Vietnam War in the Army from 1963-1965. He worked for the Morie Company Staring in 1961 for over 40 years starting at the Mauricetown Plant and eventually becoming the Plant Manager of the Upper Twp. Plant retiring in 2005. Jerry enjoyed his boat and fishing and caring for his dog. Surviving are his sisters, Barbara Wright and family, and Diane Bacon (Albert) and family, brother in law Joseph Taylor and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his sister Kay Taylor and brother Harry Hoffman. Funeral services will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Homes 2507 High Street Port Norris on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 12:00 noon. Interment will be in Haleyville Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 10:30 AM to 12:00 noon. To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
