HOFFMAN, Norman J., - 90, of Cape May, NJ and formerly of Philadelphia, PA passed away peacefully at home on February 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Norman is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his wife, Maira Hoffman; daughters, Karen (Greg) Hoffman-Dixon, Chrissy Hoffman, LizAnn (John) Weiss, Rabel Gonzalez, Normaira Hoffman and son, Maiki (Marleni) Glas; four brothers and nine grandchildren. Along with his parents, Norman is also predeceased by eight siblings. He was born October 10, 1929 in Philadelphia. One of 13 children, he was raised in Kensington and as a young man became an accomplished amateur boxer, fighting as a lightweight out of the Lighthouse Gym in Kensington. He soon enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and was stationed at March Air Force Base in Riverside, California, where he rose to the rank of sergeant. When he returned to Philadelphia, Norman began a career at Philco Company, a job he enjoyed for many years. He also loved meeting new people as a bartender at Veree Tavern and Marty's Tavern, both in Northeast Philadelphia. He eventually moved to Cape May to start his own businesses. He was co-owner of the Whale House Tavern in the Villas, as well as co-owner of Crosswinds of Cape May (a clothing store). In his later years, he was a popular and well-liked bartender at the Cape May Marlin and Tuna Club. As much as he loved Cape May, Norman also found a second home in Fantino, Dominican Republic. It was there that he met his wonderful wife, Maira and where he loved spending long visits with friends and family on the beautiful island. Norman became very popular on the island and even met two presidents of the Dominican Republic. No matter where he traveled or where he lived, Norman appreciated simple pleasures and always looked at the positive side of life. He took great pleasure in giving and loved to search yard sales each Saturday morning for treasures to bring home to his family and friends. He often said that he didn't dislike anybody and it showed in the large number of friends and family that loved being in his presence. Norman was a bright light in this world, whose positive attitude and giving spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday (Mar. 7th) from 11am until 12pm in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington Street, Cape May where Norman's memorial ceremony will begin at 12noon in the form of family and friends sharing thoughts, memories and love to celebrate his wonderful life. Military Honors will follow at the funeral home at the conclusion of the memorial ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions be made to Angelic Hospice Care, through Norman's personal memorial page for your convenience and acknowledgment purposes at www.inmemof.org/norman-hoffman. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
