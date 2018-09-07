Hoffman, Russell Francis, - 72, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away at Crystal Lake Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Bayville on Tuesday, September 4th, 2018. He was born on June 2nd, 1946 in Atlantic City Hospital to Marion and Edward Hoffman. Russell graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1964 and enlisted in the United States Navy Reserve the same year. He served on the USS Kenneth D. Bailey as a E3 Boiler Tender before being separated from active duty and serving in the Naval Reserves until November 1973 when he was honorably discharged. He began his career with the Atlantic City Electric company in 1969 as a boiler operator, he earned his Gold Seal while working at the B.L England Power station and retired in 2000 as a shift supervisor. On August 29th, 1968, he married Joan Snyder. Together, they had three daughters. Russell and Joan spent 50 years building a family, serving their community as firefighters, collecting cars and assorted parts. Russell's special interests and hobbies included classic automobiles, South Jersey history, hunting, fishing, and genealogy. He was best known as a connoisseur of his wife's pastries and other baked goods. Russell was a member of the American Legion Post 81, Tin Can Sailors, Sons of the American Revolution, Antique Automobile Club of America, NRA, and a life member of Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company. He also served as a district warden for the NJ Forest Fire Service. He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Joan; children, Jessica Foster and Steven, Janine Pattison and Patrick, Justine Patai and Donald; and grandchildren, Alexander, Kira, Malena, and Tristian Foster; Michael and Scarlett Estergren. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Adams Perfect Funeral Home in 1650 New Road Northfield, visitation will be from 10 to 11 with a service to follow at 11:00 AM .Burial at the Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
+1
+1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.