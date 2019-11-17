Hoffmann, Stephen, - 68, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away on November 14, 2019. He proudly served in the US Air Force. When Stephen was younger, he enjoyed going hunting. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He was a self-employed land surveyor. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Alice Hoffmann and his brother, Bruce Hoffmann. Stephen is survived by his wife, Elaine Hoffmann; his children, Kimberly and Kevin; his grandchildren, Alexandra and Emily Achanzar and Ryan and Sadie Christensen; his brothers, Bill, Wayne, Brian, and Mark; and his sister, Debbie. A gathering will be held on Wednesday, November 20th from 2:00 to 4:00 PM with a service starting at 4:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
