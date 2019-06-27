Holak, Delfa J. (formerly Weierbach), - 78, of Spooner, Wisconsin, formerly Ventnor, passed away Friday, June 14th with her family by her side. Born in Pennsylvania, she later moved to the shore in the late 1960's. She loved the Ventnor Beach. After being a housewife for many years, she started a career as a cashier at Bally's Hotel and Casino in The Horse Room, where she worked for twenty plus years, she loved her coworkers. Her family was the most important part of her life. She loved to cook for everyone, especially desserts (peanut butter fudge). She also enjoyed playing slots in the casinos, and when she won everyone would get a share of the winnings. Although she never really had pets in her home, she loved animals, feeding deer, squirrels, and anything else that made it to her door. She was predeceased by her father, Oliver Comins; mother, Jean; and brother, Ben. Delfa is survived by her three sons, Michael (Dawna) Weierbach of Somers Point, Steve (Marie) Weierbach of Ventnor, and Joel Weierbach of Cape May. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Michael Jr., Tina, and Helena; her husband, Anthony Holak; stepchildren; and her brother, Paul Comins of West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an animal shelter of your choice. A visitation will be held from 11am-12pm, followed by a 12pm service on Saturday, June 29th at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
