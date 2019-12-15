Holcombe, Eileen, - 92, of Mays Landing, passed to be with the Lord and was reunited with her dear husband, George W. Holcombe, Jr. on December 10, 2019. Eileen was the 2nd child of the late George William and Amy Gertrude (Shaw) Burton of Salford, Manchester, England. Her parents and sister, Edna Cole (predeceased), immigrated to the United States in the 1920's. Eileen was the first of her family to be born in the United States on February 19, 1927. After graduating from Pleasantville High School in 1944, Eileen and George were married in 1948 and enjoyed 61 magical years together before his death in 2009. Throughout their marriage, Eileen and George, had the pleasure of experiencing the world together through their many travels, including Nova Scotia, New Zealand, Africa and many countries of Europe. Eileen worked as a PBX Operator with Bell Telephone Company of Atlantic City & Pleasantville, Seaside Hotel in Atlantic City, Seaview Country Club and the Atlantic City Race Track. As a long-time resident of Absecon, she proudly served her community as the President of the Women's Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 28 and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Eileen is survived by her 4 children, Suzanne (late Neil Horton) DeSimone of North Port, FL; George (Herta) W. Holcombe, Sr. of Galloway Twp, NJ; Janice (Robert) Ogden of Punta Gorda, FL; and Candace (Alfred) Swiger of Galloway Twp. Eileen lovingly known as "Mom Mom" was also predeceased by her grandson, Johnny DeSimone, and survived by 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren. Eileen's children are comforted knowing their mother and father are sitting together and enjoying that "It's 5 o'clock Somewhere". Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Eileen's life celebration on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 11am to 12:30pm. A funeral service will follow at 12:30pm at Adams Perfect Funeral Home, located at 1650 New Rd. Northfield, NJ 08225. Burial will be held at the Atlantic County Veteran Cemetery. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
