Holden, Khyle A. (Budgie), - 18, of Egg Harbor Twp., suddenly passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point, NJ. He was born on August 28, 2000, at home, in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ to Danielle S. Holden, and George W. Morton Jr. He was faced with a brain injury at only 10 & 1/2 weeks old, but he proved to be a strong-willed soul. In his earlier years, Khyle attended some programs for children with special needs. He was also a proud and beloved patient at Nemours/ Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. He was most content at his home though, surrounded by all of his loved ones. His happy place was in the pool. He is predeceased by his great-grandparents, Mary and Esau Holden and Marjorie H. and David Boorman. He is survived by many of his family and extended family members, including his three biological siblings Ambrie (22), Kenton (17), and Aniyah (15); his niece, Myah Jade; his uncle, Craig Holden and his wife, Debbie; and his cousin, Bryce Holden. His mother dedicated her entire life to all of her children, and especially the stability and progression of his health conditions. His maternal grandparents Kathleen J. Holden and Frankie Holden devoted their lives making it possible for the family to keep striving. A special thanks to his extended family, Aunts, Kathy A. Holden, Marjorie Mastro, Mia E. Rabb and sister-like, long-time, family friend, Alyssa M. Feliciano and her family, who did everything possible, in their power, to be by his side in his journey; also, Dee McDonald, who was like a father to Khyle and his sisters and brother. Also, much appreciation for his team of nurses who were a big part of his final journey, believing in Budgie, and his legacy which will live on, and although we will all meet again one day, his presence here on earth will be truly missed. A funeral mass will be offered at 11AM on Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. Burial will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
