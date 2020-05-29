Hole, Joanne, - 87, of Egg Harbor City, Joanne passed away on May 26, 2020, at Northfield NJ. She was born May 8, 1933, East Palestine OH, daughter of the late J. Clayton and Mary E. (Chatley) Sitler. She married Thornton J. F. Hole, Aug. 21, 1955 at Columbiana OH, who survives. She is also survived by sons, John F. (Amanda), Columbus OH, & Kevin M., East Port, Long Island, NY; and daughters Rebecca A. (Alfred) Hamel, Barre MA, Karen S. (Steven) McGinty, Suwanee GA, and Pamela L, (Mark) Gallagher, Ventnor NJ; and grandchildren: Samuel E. Hole; James T., Jackson T. (Lirianna), and Jarrett T.(Allyson) Powers; Allyson R. (Daniel) Fields and Patrick M. McGinty; and Brian M. Gallagher and Erin M. Gallagher, and great-granddaughters, Moira Powers, Brynn Powers, and Brooklynn Fields; and her sister Jacquelyn (James) Rupert, Carl Junction MO; and 3 nephews. She is predeceased by son Jeffery Scott Hole and brother Jerry Dean Sitler. She attended Fairfield Twp, and Columbiana OH schools and was a 1955 graduate of The Ohio State University. While in high school and college she was employed by Isaly's Dairy stores, McKelvy Dept. Store, and Farm Bureau Insurance (now Nationwide) Company. After graduation, she was an assistant buyer employed by the McKelvy Dept. Store; and the Bell Telephone Company, West Chester PA. She attended Marietta College, Marietta, OH, and Rowan State University, Glassboro NJ to become a certified high school business and Home Economics teacher. She was a business teacher, Belpre OH High School; a substitute teacher, Marietta OH High School: and home economics teacher, Oakcrest High School, Mays Landing NJ. She loved watching Buckeye football and basketball. She was a member of the NJ Education Assoc., an active member of the New Jersey and American Home Economics Assocs. and was a certified Home Economist. She was very creative and enjoyed sewing, quilting, needlepoint, and anything else crafty that you could name. She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren and traveling the world with her beloved husband. She was a member of the Egg Harbor City Moravian Church, she served as an assistant Financial Secretary. She was an assistant Girl Scout leader, Marietta OH, and Camp Fire Girl leader, Egg Harbor City. The family would like to thank Meadowview Nursing Home for the loving care they provided Joanne in her last years of life. A private/zoom viewing will be held at 3:30 followed by a service at 4 pm on 5/31/20 by Wimberg Funeral Home Egg Harbor City NJ. There will be a private burial, at Firestone Cemetery, Columbiana OH. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Moravian Church, Egg Harbor City NJ, Meadowview Nursing Home Northfield NJ, or to a charity of your choice.
