Holland, Elizabeth (Betsy), - age 94, of Ocean City, with family at her side, on March 16, 2019, at home in Ocean City, NJ. She was born in Philadelphia and grew up in Upper Darby, PA with her sister Margaret Jane. She worked as a secretary for a Judge of the Atlantic County Superior Court in Atlantic City for many years. Betsy loved nature of all kinds and gardening. She found solace living by the ocean and was a dedicated beach goer. She was an avid reader with a unique sense of humor and philosophy toward life which will be greatly missed. Dear mother of David (Debbie), Meg (Jim) and Jan (David). Loving grandmother of Leah (Nick), John (Beth) and Blaire (Travis) and great grandmother of Elizabeth, Abigail, Dylan and Aiden. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Scott. The funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betsy's memory would be appreciated to The Wilderness Society, wilderness.org . For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
