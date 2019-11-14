HOLLAND, MERLYN V., - 77, of Linwood, departed this earthly life on Thursday ~ November 7, 2019 in Somers Point, NJ. She was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey on June 10th, 1942. Merlyn was a Custodian for the Atlantic City School System. A Loving Memorial service will be held on Friday ~ November 15th, 2019 at 4:00pm @ Shiloh Baptist Church ~ located at 7th & Simpson Avenue, Ocean City, NJ. A Repast will follow the Memorial. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
Most Popular
-
Mayor, Atlantic City police launch 'zero tolerance' policy on Atlantic Avenue
-
1 injured in West Atlantic City pickup flip at used-car lot
-
'You're not a serial killer, right?' she texted before she died. N.J. prosecutors say that's exactly what he was.
-
Discount department store moving into former Hamilton Mall anchor
-
Damiano, Nicholas (Nicky), III
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
Professional Powerwashing, Window & Gutter Cleaning! Serving Atlantic & Cape May! ww…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.