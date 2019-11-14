HOLLAND, MERLYN V., - 77, of Linwood, departed this earthly life on Thursday ~ November 7, 2019 in Somers Point, NJ. She was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey on June 10th, 1942. Merlyn was a Custodian for the Atlantic City School System. A Loving Memorial service will be held on Friday ~ November 15th, 2019 at 4:00pm @ Shiloh Baptist Church ~ located at 7th & Simpson Avenue, Ocean City, NJ. A Repast will follow the Memorial. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.

