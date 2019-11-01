HOLLIE, BRIAN, Sr., - 68, of Atlantic City, departed this life unexpectedly on Friday, October 25th, 2019. Brian was born to the late William and Irma Hollie on July 30th, 1951 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He attended the Atlantic City Public School system, where he was a High School graduate of the Class of 1969. He went on to further his education at Atlantic Community College. Brian was a part of the Wrestling team in both High School and College. Brian enlisted in the United States Army in 1970, where he served as a Drill Sergeant and as a Tank Commander Sergeant. He retired from the Armed Forces after sixteen years of faithful service. Upon retiring from the Army, Brian held various jobs in the field of Construction and Security. He was lastly employed by AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division, as a Security Guard. He proudly retired from the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Security Department, after devoting 20 years of service. Brian was predeceased by his Parents. He leaves to cherish his fond memories: his four devoted Children, two Sons - Brian Hollie, Jr., (Lari) of Albuquerque, NM & Shaun Hollie (Octavia) of Atlantic City, NJ; two daughters - Shurlana Stewart (Ranon) and Christa Young (Billy) both of Pleasantville, NJ; his caring Stepmother, Willie Mae Hollie of Mays Landing, NJ; his one loving Sister, Patricia Hollie of Atlantic City, NJ; his one Niece, Nicole (Nikki) Hollie of Atlantic City, NJ; his three Uncles, Carl Johnson (Bobbie) of Virginia, Roy Johnson (Mary) of Denver, CO & Charles Lee (Gloria) of Arizona; his three Aunts, Barbara Harrington of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Anna Quintana of Pleasantville, NJ and Pearlina Robinson of New Mexico; his eight GrandChildren, LaQuay, Q'anai, Cea'anai, Makayla, Yusuf, Nevaeh, T'bias, Peyton and Amariss; a special friend, Linda Stewart, as well as a host of special Cousins, his AtlantiCare family (Security and Medical Staff alike) and Friends. Brian, will be deeply missed. Funeral Services of Love will be held on Monday ~ November 4th, 2019, at Allen Chapel (Formally Victory Deliverance) ~ 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Friends and loved ones may call and pay their respects from 9:00 am 11:00 am. Services will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Funeral Services entrusted to Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC ~ Atlantic City, New Jersey. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
