Hollingshead, Donald D., - 87, of Marmora, NJ passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his home. Born in and formerly of Ocean City, he had been a resident of Marmora, NJ for 16 years. He was a Veteran of the Korean War and a member of American Legion Morvay-Miley Post #524, Ocean City, NJ. Mr. Hollingshead worked as a Mechanic for the City of Ocean City, NJ for 34 years retiring in 1991. He was also the owner and operator of Sea Sure Services of Marmora, NJ for 36 years. Surviving are a son, Rick L. Hollingshead (Robin) of Marmora, NJ, a daughter, Becky S. Seldomridge (Robert) of Williamstown, NJ, three grandchildren Julie, Richelle, Cara, four great-grandchildren, Hailey, Andrew, Ethan and Catherine. His Funeral Service will be offered Friday afternoon at one o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 12 noon until the time of service. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries