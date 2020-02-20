Hollingsworth, Harry William, Jr., - 84, of Somers Point, NJ passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, February 17, 2020 in Shore Medical Center, Somers Point, NJ. Born in Philadelphia to the late Harry William and Elva (nee Boyd) Hollingsworth. He was a graduate of South Philadelphia High School and had attended the Wharton School of Business. He had lived in Havertown, Pa before moving to Somers Point two years ago. Harry had worked as the Vice President of Sales for Berry & Homer Inc. in Philadelphia, Pa for many years before his retirement. After retirement, he devotedly spent many years caring for his wife during her battle with Alzheimer's. He was a member of Hope United Methodist Church, formerly Trinity UMC having served as President of the Trustees, Past President of the Haverford Township Senior Citizen Advisory Council, a member of the Rotary Club and Past President, board member and coach for the Merion Golf Athletic Association. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Christine (nee Bogart) Hollingsworth in 2013. Surviving are his children: Jane Federowicz of Havertown, Pa, William (Julie) Hollingsworth of Somers Point, NJ and Cindy (Dan) Mariani of Havertown, Pa. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Kimberly, Leah and Daniel. His funeral service and interment will be held privately. Memorial contributions in Harry's name can be made to the Humane Society of Ocean City, PO Box 1254, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
