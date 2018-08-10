Holloway, Myrtle Mae, - 95, of Warren Grove , passed away on August 7, 2018. Myrtle was born to Kathryn and Ward Holloway on October 29, 1922. She was born in the home where she lived her entire life. Myrtle worked as an Assembler for General Motors in Trenton for 31 years. During World War II, Myrtle assembled the torpedo bomber known as "The Avenger" for General Motors. She retired in 1978. Myrtle attended the Manahawkin Baptist Church for many years and more recently attended the Warren Grove United Methodist Church. In 1986 she was awarded a Certificate of Participation for the Warren Grove Fire Company's Ladies Auxiliary. Miss Holloway was predeceased by her mother Kathryn Holloway, father Ward Holloway, brother and sister-in-law Clarence and Leona Holloway, sister and brother-in-law Mary and William Letts, nephew William Letts, nephew Thomas Letts and great-nephew Christopher Letts. She leaves behind her sister Helen Ash and husband Donald of Bordentown, NJ along with many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and great-great-great nieces. A Viewing will be held on Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon at Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 335 South Main St., Barnegat, NJ. Interment will follow at Warren Grove Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.