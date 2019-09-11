Holmes, Carol Brighton, - 78, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Glenolden, PA, to the late William E. Brighton and Thelma Sharpley Brighton, until moving at the age of 2 to Stone Harbor, NJ. She attended Stone Harbor Elementary School and graduated from Middle Township High School in 1959. Carol attended Goldey Beacom College, and was in banking for many years in Stone Harbor, before becoming a school bus driver for Middle Township Public Schools, where she worked for 27 years. Carol found great joy in traveling with the Middle Township Panther Marching Band, as a member of the Band Boosters, and as a devoted "Band Mom." She was also a Girl Scout Leader and Trustee for the Middle Township High School Alumni Association. Carol enjoyed traveling with her husband, Bill and loved spending time with her family. Carol enjoyed camping with her camping friends, The Jersey Devils Camping Club. Carol is survived by her husband, William E. Holmes. Carol and Bill would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on September 12th. She is also survived by her two daughters, Karen L. Cortez (Oric) and Leigh A. Downie (Jason); brother William E. Brighton (Joanne); four grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Sean, Lauren, and Bruce, and three step-grandchildren, Phil, Christian, and Virginia Carol also leaves behind her beloved fur baby, Buddy. Services will be Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be 9 to 11 a.m. Service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association ( www.alz.org), or to the Cape May County Animal Shelter. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
