Holmes, Jean Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Neill), - 85, of Cape May Court House, NJ, died peacefully at her home with all her children around her. She was loved by her family and friends and all that knew her. Betty was born in Anglesea, NJ to Clarence and Kathryn (Davis) Neill and was one of 11 children. She is survived by 6 of her children, Beth Thoman (Gary), Danna Aguado (Carlos), John Holmes (Sherri), Richard Holmes, April Lassor (Bob) and Michael Holmes (Colleen), 17 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two children, Truman Palmer Holmes III, and Brian Scott Holmes and two grandchildren (Matthew Lassor and Kyle Bove). She will ever be remembered for her caring spirit, her extreme generosity and her abundant love for God and her family and friends. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers send donations to Matt's Stocking (mattsstocking.org). Condolences at www.radzieta.com
