Holmes, Jutta (J.J.), - of Somers Point, passed away surrounded by family on September 28. J.J. was born in 1944 and raised in southern Germany. Her first career was as a beautician. She met and married the love of her life Loren (Bubba) Holmes in Stuttgart in 1965 while he was serving in the 58th Infantry, Airborne Division. The couple made their first home in Ocean City, NJ and later moved to Somers Point where they had three children. During the mid-1980s, J.J. embarked on a career change that would make her a legend in the local restaurant scene. For over a decade at Charlie's, she went from being a "one woman show" to establishing one of the most successful and popular restaurants in South Jersey, eventually managing dozens of employees and cultivating countless relationships within the community. After her time at Charlie's, she went on to manage two other restaurants in Somers Point, then retired to enjoy her granddaughters. J.J. is survived by her three children, Sandra Holmes Stanton of Absecon, Steven Loren Holmes (Candice Mitkoff) of Los Angeles, and Jaime Joy Holmes of Los Angeles. Granddaughters Loryn and Hanna Stanton will dearly miss their Oma. J.J. was preceded in death by Loren (Bubba) Holmes; her parents; and her brother Christian Jürgen. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The American Lung Association, www.lung.org. A visitation will be held from 3-5 pm on Thursday, October 3rd followed by a 5 pm service at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
