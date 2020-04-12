Holsomback, James R. (Jim), - Jim was the most courageous, hard-working, generous man. His monumental courage was demonstrated the last three years of his life with the continued attempts to conquer the pain and deal with the many injuries that slowed down his unbelievably active lifestyle. He never complained through it all but continued to try with every ounce of strength he had, to the last moment of his life. He was a man who loved his family with all his heart, and cared about and for them. Jim was a very loving father to Jimmy, and a supportive, warm, dedicated husband to Elaine. His wonderful smile and infectious laugh warmed everyone's heart. Jim grew up in Ventnor and graduated from Atlantic City High School. He was a talented athlete and won numerous trophies. While an active basketball player, he was frequently written up in The AC Press, where they said he was "...one of Ventnor's "outstanding athletes"....when "he sank 45 points in one game, breaking a League record..." calling him a "gigantic hook shot artist" and "the iron man", averaging 19.4 shots per game. He volunteered for the Army and was sent to Korea as a communications technician. He came home and continued his position with Bell Telephone, retiring after 45 years. He attended ACC for computer technology. He enjoyed bowling, and was in several leagues for many years, earning numerous trophies and awards for his precision bowling skills. Jim attacked every new project with confidence, whether it be woodworking, laying Spanish tile at home, or creating a finished basement single-handed, complete with tongue-in-groove hardwood floors, and decorative brick-work. He created a backyard garden complete with underground wiring and installed path lights, a path of pavers, a fish pond, and more. He was a cub scout leader, a basketball coach for the township league, and a ready volunteer to help at the Primary School regardless of the project. He was the catalyst and participant in the Pioneer members building the first playground equipment for the newly-constructed Primary School in Marmora. Jim has been a life-long Telephone Pioneer member. He volunteered at selling tickets. assembling scenery, and as a security guard for numerous Miss Cape May Co. pageants. He was a voracious reader and loved cryptograms. Jim was always a modest, quiet, unassuming man who would help a neighbor, a friend, or a stranger whenever he saw the need. He was the treasure, the rock, and love of his wife's life, a loving Pop-Pop, adored by his granddaughters, Meg and Maddy, and the role model, the example to his loving son, Jimmy. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him. He is predeceased by a son, baby Kevin, his parents May Zinckgraf, James H. Holsomback, and George Zinckgraf, his nephew Paul Jobson, Jr., and leaves behind his loving wife, Elaine, his wonderful son James M. Holsomback, wife Sue, and treasured granddaughters Meg and Maddy, a sister, Joyce Jobson, a brother, Charles Zinckgraf, a niece, Jill Jobson, and many nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews. The world will be very empty without Jim in it. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in James's memory to Telephone Pioneers at Pioneers Headquarters, 5680 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Suite 500, Greenwood Village, CO 80111. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of James please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home at 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. Tel. 609-646-3400.
