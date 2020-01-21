HOLVICK, THOMAS MICHAEL, - 81, of Northfield, passed away on Friday, January 17th, 2020. Born July 12, 1938 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. “Tommy” was an area resident his entire life. He graduated from Holy Spirit High School in 1958. After graduation, he enrolled in the USMC Reserve and joined the Bricklayers’, Masons’ and Plasterers’ International Local Union No. 33 like his Father before him. Tom always enjoyed pointing out to family and friends the buildings in Atlantic City on which he had worked. He soon left the Bricklayers’ Union to join the New Jersey State Police where he proudly served for 30 years, before retiring as a lieutenant in June 1991. After retirement, Tom worked a variety of interesting jobs to stay busy, including several years in the late 1990’s as a toll collector on the Margate Bridge where his gift for gab was the cause for more than one back up on the bridge, but he spent most of this time enjoying family and friends, searching for the perfect Malbec wine and walking his beloved Labrador, Sadie. Tom loved all Philadelphia pro sports teams, but not as much as he loved Notre Dame football. Tom was an active member of the Catholic faith and a member of St. Gianna Beretta Molla Church in Northfield for over 35 years serving in various volunteer and fundraising positions. He was also a Knights of Columbus member. Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years Patricia (Mattle) Holvick of Northfield, his stepdaughter Stacey (DiGiacomo) Asher and son in law Elliott of Haddonfield, NJ, stepdaughter Melissa DiGiacomo and son in law Chris Hogan of Havertown, PA, his son and daughter in law Drs. Anthony and Karen Holvick of Mays Landing, NJ, daughter Barbara Ballistreri and son in law Tom of Folsom, NJ, son Dr. Michael Holvick of El Paso, TX, Jonathan Ginsburg and wife Crystal(Meyers) of Mayetta, NJ, former spouse Barbara Ginsburg of Mays Landing, NJ, and his brother and sister in-law Mike and Stephanie Holvick of Oyster, VA. Four loving grandchildren will miss their “Pop” dearly, Alex Ballistreri, Anthony Holvick, Katherine Asher and Elizabeth Asher. Tom is predeceased by his parents Tom and Helen (Conroy) Holvick of Atlantic City and his beloved Labrador Sadie. Tom’s influence and legacy will live on through those who were blessed by his strong faith, compassion, love and companionship. Pop loved everyone and never had a bad day in his life. A Viewing will be from 9:15-11am on Friday, January 24th at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Church, 1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Rev. Anthony J. Manuppella at 11am. Burial will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Father Jack Kurps, Sacred Heart Southern Missions, 6050 Hwy 161, Walls, Mississippi 38686-9099. www.shsm.org. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
