Homiller, Joan Meiers, - of Lower Bank, NJ passed away on Sunday, December 16, 2018 at home. Joan taught at St. Peter School for five (5) years and Hamilton Township schools for 25 years until retirement. She is predeceased by her husband, Warren Homiller; by her sons, Michael and Charles Creaghe; her parents, Grace and Joseph Meiers; her brothers, Lt/C William Meiers and Andrew Meiers; and by her sister, Mary Grace Meiers. Joan is survived by her sons, Joseph Creaghe and Edmund Creaghe; her daughter, Anita Creaghe; her sisters, Anne Marie Carr and Clare Meiers Reilly; her brothers, Joseph Meiers and Francis Meiers; her four grandchildren; and her great grandson and great granddaughter. She is also survived by Warren's children, her stepchildren, Karen DeStefano and John Homiller. A gathering will be held on Thursday, December 20th from 9:00 to 10:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM all at St. Nicholas Church, 525 St. Louis Ave, Egg Harbor City. Memorial donations in Joan's name may be made to the Lower Bank Fire Company. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
