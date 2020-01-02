Hone, Hughina Mary, - 85, of Northfield, Passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019. She is survived by her children; Alan Webb (Karen) Minchinhampton, England, Grace Dyke (John) Chester, England, Kimberly D'Angelo (Michael) Mays Landing. grandchildren: Sam, Shaun, Amanda, Laurence, Kyle, Joe, Polly and great-grandchild Mylee. She is predeceased by her husband Robert L. Hone. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Ena's life Saturday, January 4th from 11 am-1 pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes 1650 New Road, Northfield. Interment: Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estelle Manor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ena's Memory to: Legion Riders/Post 352, PO Box 199, Northfield, NJ 08225.
