Honer, John Joseph Jr., - 78, of Avalon, NJ, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Born in Philadelphia on August 13, 1941, he moved to Avalon with his parents John and Margaret in 1946. He attended St. Joseph's School in Sea Isle City and Wildwood Catholic, and graduated from Middle Township High School. He was an Avalon life guard from 1959 to 1961, where he met many of his lifelong friends. He loved being on The Bench. He was a swimming instructor. His beach days came to an end after being in a life-changing automobile accident in the spring of 1962, only weeks after the Great March Storm of 1962. After months of recovery, he was a dispatcher for the Avalon Police Department, a bartender at the Phillip's owned Rock'n Chair, then went to work at Gallagher's Pub (formerly the Black Eagle) owned by his aunt, Marie Gallagher, and Jack's Place. He was painting for Tozour & Kerr and made the move to go into business on his own. He worked at his painting business until he had a serious stroke in 2004. He was preceded in death by his parents John (Kip) and Margaret (Peg Meany) Honer. He is survived by Katherine Luckey, his partner for many years; his daughters, Charon (Drew) Roundtree of Scotch Plains, NJ, Kelly (her partner Scott Carter) of Marlton, NJ, and Joan (Tommy Adams) of Tuckahoe; his sister, Eileen (John) Post of Swainton; his brother, Thomas (Mary) Honer of Hamburg, NJ; and his niece and several nephews. The family would also extend a very special thank you to Mr. and Mrs. Francis Mohr, Bill Leahy, Murray Wolf and the Friend In Need members who were so very good to him. His mailman John also went beyond doing his job to being a good friend. Thank you to the staff at Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the wonderful care given to John. Per John's request, there will be no service. Please remember the good times. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Friend In Need, PO Box 5, Avalon, NJ 08202. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Breaking
Most Popular
-
As more outlaw bikers show up, Wildwood considers canceling Roar to Shore
-
Dispatching practices contribute to Sea Isle's fire problems
-
2 doctors, 3 associates charged in ongoing health benefits fraud case
-
Atlantic City Mayor Gilliam resigns after pleading guilty to defrauding charity
-
Northern lights possible Saturday night in New Jersey
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
K H COINS AND JEWELRY Buying Jewelry, Coins, Stamps, Gold, Silver, Platinum & Collectibl…
Distinctive Lawns Inc TOP SOIL SCREENED 5 cubic yards of dark, rich organic screened topsoil…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.