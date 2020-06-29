Hood, Catherine "Cathy" (Nee Heck), - 56, of Galloway Township, passed away peacefully on June 24th, 2020. Cathy, daughter of the late Joseph Heck Jr. and Rose Cullen Heck was born on June 19th, 1964 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. She attended Holy Spirit High School and graduated in 1982. At an early age, she had a love of dancing and performing. Cathy loved the beach, spending time on the river, arts and crafting, and enjoyed shopping. She was married to the love of her life Dennis (Denny) Hood on March 24th, 1993. Together they enjoyed fishing on their boat and spent many hours cultivating their gardens. Catherine was the proud mother of three children, Amanda Rose, Rebekah Lynn, and Justin Dennis. She was a dear step-mother to Amy Foster and Denny Hood Jr. She was the loving mother in law to Lauren Hood. Her pride and joy was in her grandchildren, Evan Foster, Kaila Jordan, Dominic Fortune, Madison Rose, Leah Anne, and Jaxson James Hood. Cathy adored her "fur baby" Chancellor. She is survived by her brother Joseph Heck III, sister-in-law Kelly, sister Rachael Kirshmann and brother-in-law Oliver, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her beautiful life will be cherished in the lives of her family and friends. A private memorial service will be held in her honor. A Go Fund Me page has been established under the name Cathy Hood for her memorial, and a portion will be donated to the Cancer Society.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Catherine Hood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Tilton Fitness closes permanently amid COVID-19 pandemic
-
Somers Point doctor, Linwood man charged in ongoing prescription fraud case
-
Sweetwater Casino brought back to life as new restaurant in Mullica Township
-
This popular pub can now be all yours — along with a house and a 7-acre farm
-
WATCH NOW: Ocean Casino Resort is ready to welcome guests back to Atlantic City
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
ALL REPAIRS- Roof Leaks Specialists, Powerwashing, rotted/damaged wood, facia board repair, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.