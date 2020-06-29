Hood, Catherine "Cathy" (Nee Heck), - 56, of Galloway Township, passed away peacefully on June 24th, 2020. Cathy, daughter of the late Joseph Heck Jr. and Rose Cullen Heck was born on June 19th, 1964 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. She attended Holy Spirit High School and graduated in 1982. At an early age, she had a love of dancing and performing. Cathy loved the beach, spending time on the river, arts and crafting, and enjoyed shopping. She was married to the love of her life Dennis (Denny) Hood on March 24th, 1993. Together they enjoyed fishing on their boat and spent many hours cultivating their gardens. Catherine was the proud mother of three children, Amanda Rose, Rebekah Lynn, and Justin Dennis. She was a dear step-mother to Amy Foster and Denny Hood Jr. She was the loving mother in law to Lauren Hood. Her pride and joy was in her grandchildren, Evan Foster, Kaila Jordan, Dominic Fortune, Madison Rose, Leah Anne, and Jaxson James Hood. Cathy adored her "fur baby" Chancellor. She is survived by her brother Joseph Heck III, sister-in-law Kelly, sister Rachael Kirshmann and brother-in-law Oliver, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her beautiful life will be cherished in the lives of her family and friends. A private memorial service will be held in her honor. A Go Fund Me page has been established under the name Cathy Hood for her memorial, and a portion will be donated to the Cancer Society.

