HOOD, DARLENE DENISE, - 66, of Atlantic City, passed away on Thursday, February 13th, 2020. Darlene was born from the union of Mr. Arlington M. Hood, Sr. and Mrs. Rosetta Hood on February 3rd, 1954 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Darlene was a joy for everyone to be around and she was beloved by all who knew her. She was bold and always ready to speak her mind. Raised in Atlantic City, New Jersey - Darlene attended the Atlantic City Public School system and later graduated from Atlantic City High School. She enjoyed passing the time with the "Back in the day crew" at the Old Moses Bar or spending time at the pool room. She was an avid, gifted pool player and would challenge anybody with her expert skills. Darlene later moved to North Jersey where she was a Supervisor at the Straight-and-Narrow Program in Paterson, New Jersey. After several years there, she later moved back to Atlantic City and was lastly employed with Walmart before becoming ill. Darlene was predeceased by: her Parents, Arlington, Sr. & Rosetta Hood; her three Brothers, Arlington, Jr., George & John Hood; and her Daughter, Ramona "Nonie" Hood. Darlene leaves behind to cherish her amazing memories: her Husband, Virgil Hines; her Brother, Donald Hood (Rosemary); her Sister, Clara Ann Hood; her two loving Sons, Ivan Hood and John Hood (Gaynell); her "Special" GrandChild, Khamaad Hood; her ten wonderful GrandChildren, her six beloved Great-GrandChildren; and a host of Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, other family members, and lifelong friends. Darlene will be deeply missed and remembered by all. Services of Love will be held on Friday ~ February 21st, 2020 promptly at 11:00am. at the Soldiers Home / All Wars Memorial Building ~ located at 1510 Adriatic Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Viewing from 9:00am 11:00am. The Burial will take place at the Atlantic City Cemetery located in Pleasantville, New Jersey - followed by a return to the Soldiers Home / All Wars Memorial Building for the Repast. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
