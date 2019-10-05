HOOVER, SYLVIA M., - 93, of Pleasantville, passed into eternal heavenly glory on October 1, 2019. Sylvia was a long-time resident of Absecon, NJ and resided at Villa Raffaella in Pleasantville since 2011. She was born in York, PA on May 6, 1926, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Marie Mann and was married to the love of her life, the late Kenneth Hoover. Sylvia had a life- long love of music and spent many years teaching piano to her beloved students. Sylvia and her late spouse, Kenneth were devoted to St. Nicholas of Tolentine Catholic Church where they frequently performed, with Sylvia playing the piano and organ for 40+ years. Sylvia's music will live long in the hearts of many and she will be remembered for her joyful, gentle and compassionate heart. Sylvia was preceded in death by her sister, Norma Zammit, and brothers Eugene, Ronald, and Foster Mann. Surviving is her brother, M. Maxton Mann living in York PA. Sylvia loved all children, especially her 12 nieces and 4 nephews. She will be missed by her many cherished friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Sylvia M. Hoover 11:00am Monday, October 7, 2019 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the church from 10:00 am. She will be buried at Green Mountain Cemetery, located in York, PA. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, with 1 pm services. As requested by Sylvia, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Villa Raffaella Assisted Living located at 917 S Main St., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
