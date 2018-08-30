Hopp, Robert J., - 58, of Villas, passed away on Sunday, August 26, 2018. Formerly of Philadelphia, Robert summered here all his life and has been an area resident since 1988, retiring as a corrections officer from the Cape May County Jail. He graduated North Catholic High School, and attended Community College of Philadelphia. Robert was a member of St. John Neuman Parish, St. Raymonds Prayer Group, and a regular member of St. Raymonds Saturday Mass. He was a life member of Villas Fire Company for 30 years, social member of Villas VFW, Villas Fishing Club, Villas Gun Club and enjoyed fishing and cooking. He is preceded in death by his wife, Regina (2016). Robert is survived by his children Dennis Hopp and Danelle Hopp, parents Mary and Albert Hopp, brother James (Carol) Hopp and sisters Denise (Mark) Hudson and Mary (Robert) Burns. Services for Robert will be held at 11am on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at St John Neuman Parish, St John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd, N Cape May; friends may call 1 hour prior to service from 10am until time of service. Burial will immediately follow service at Cold Spring Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Roberts name to the Villas Volunteer Fire Company, 1619 Bayshore Rd, Villas, NJ, 08251. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
