Hopson, Edmond H., Sr., - 71, of Leesville, SC was born January 1, 1948, in Philadelphia, PA to the late Mary Elizabeth and Walter Ferguson Hopson, Sr. Edmond departed this life on August 24, 2019, in Columbia VA Health Care System in Columbia, SC, after a long illness. He leaves to mourn: wife, Vernell Gates-Hopson; stepchildren; twin sister, Betty Hopson; son, Edmond Hopson, Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Funeral services will be Noon, Friday, August 30, 2019, Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 11AM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
