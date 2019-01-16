Horenberger, Roxana, - 37, of Mays Landing, died unexpectedly at home on January 13, 2019. She will be sorely missed by her husband, Cesar Martinez Perez and her children: Mariely, Annabelle and Eliza Horenberger. She is also survived by her mother Jill and her sisters Rosa Falciano (Jeff) and Mara Lee Del Rosario (Sakim) and her five nieces and one nephew, her in-laws Juana Perez and Jose Martinez, brothers-in-law Miguel (Deidre) and Christian (Leslie) Martinez. Roxana proudly earned a bachelor's degree in business at Stockton University and worked in various casinos, most recently as a buyer for Hard Rock. A viewing will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019 from 10am to 11am at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy, Mays Landing where a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11am. Burial immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a financial contribution to the children's educational fund, please make a check payable to one of the three children Mariely, Annabelle or Eliza Horenberger and it will be divided amongst the three of them and placed into their existing educational accounts. Mail checks to Horenberger Children c/o Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
