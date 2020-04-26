Horn-Goll, Doris, - 103, of Hallandale Beach, FL passed away on April 16, 2020. She is predeceased by parents, Arthur and Bessie Wohlmuth and husbands Joseph Horn and Seymour Goll. She raised her family in Longport, NJ. with husband Joe. Survived by beloved children Maxine Gorchov, Judy Fay (Steve) and Bruce Horn and six grandchildren, Melanie and Jill Horn, Jeffrey Horenstein (Katharine), Brett Gorchov (Brie) and Joshua and Jacob Fay and four great-grandchildren, Piper and Asher Gorchov and Enza and Tepper Horenstein. She is also survived by niece Stella Blumberg and numerous Blumberg, Miller and Wohlmuth great nephews and nieces. A 45 year resident of the Olympus Condominium where she ran the bridge league and served as the Hadassah chapter treasurer. She was the glue that held our family together and will be missed by many.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Horn-Goll as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries