Horn-Goll, Doris, - 103, of Hallandale Beach, FL passed away on April 16, 2020. She is predeceased by parents, Arthur and Bessie Wohlmuth and husbands Joseph Horn and Seymour Goll. She raised her family in Longport, NJ. with husband Joe. Survived by beloved children Maxine Gorchov, Judy Fay (Steve) and Bruce Horn and six grandchildren, Melanie and Jill Horn, Jeffrey Horenstein (Katharine), Brett Gorchov (Brie) and Joshua and Jacob Fay and four great-grandchildren, Piper and Asher Gorchov and Enza and Tepper Horenstein. She is also survived by niece Stella Blumberg and numerous Blumberg, Miller and Wohlmuth great nephews and nieces. A 45 year resident of the Olympus Condominium where she ran the bridge league and served as the Hadassah chapter treasurer. She was the glue that held our family together and will be missed by many.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.