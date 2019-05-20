Horn, Kenneth, - 69, of Margate, and Aventura, FL. Born and raised in Margate, NJ, Ken was a graduate of Atlantic City High School and Rutgers University. After helping to run McGee's, his family's restaurant in Atlantic City, he transitioned into a successful career as a stockbroker and financial adviser. It was a perfect combination of his love for numbers and his joy for connecting with people. He spent the majority of his career with A.G. Edwards. Ken was hardworking, kind, and trustworthy so people loved working with him. Ken was a dedicated husband, son, brother, father, and grandfather. He loved to be home with his family. Some of our favorite memories include walks together on the beach and on the boardwalk. For over a decade, Ken and his wife Susan spent their winters on Williams Island (Aventura FL). Here they found an incredible group of friends that they considered family. Ken's sense of humor and competitive tennis game will be dearly missed in this community. Ken is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 30 years, Susan (née Aronesty); mother Deborah; brother Gerald (Jerry); daughters Kelly and Leah (Jeffrey); and his beloved grandson, Thomas (TJ) Roman, who gave him one of his proudest titles, "Pop." He was predeceased by his father, Milton Horn; and sister-in-law Mary Horn. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Ken's life on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 1pm at Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Avenue, Ventnor. Interment will follow in Emeth Shalom Cemetery, Egg Harbor Twp. Arrg. ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
