Horner, Harriet Grace, - 75, of Lynchburg, Virginia passed away on June 17, 2019. Born in Easton, Pennsylvania she resided in Egg Harbor Township and retired in Virginia. Harriet worked at the FAA and loved to travel, cruise and spend time visiting her family.Harriet is survived by her husband, David Horner; her children, James Cadira, Loretta Cadira, Stephen Cadira and James Simmons; her step-children, Tina Horner, Frank Horner and Robbie Horner; along with a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1pm at Elks Lodge, 1815 Somers Point Road in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harriet's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information please visit www.Adams-Perfect.com

